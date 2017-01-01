Treasuries Give Back Ground Following Recent Strength

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher over the past several sessions, treasuries gave back some ground during trading on Monday.

Bond prices moved lower in early trading and saw further downside as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed by 5.2 basis points to 2.369 percent.

The increase by the ten-year yield came after it tumbled to its lowest closing level in almost three months last Friday.

Profit taking contributed to the pullback by treasuries, as some traders looked to cash in the recent strength in the bond markets.



Comments from Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan calling for an increase in interest rates in the "near future" also weighed on treasuries.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing a rebound in durable goods orders in the month of January.

The report said durable goods orders jumped by 1.8 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.8 percent in December. Economists had expected orders to climb by 1.7 percent.

Excluding a sharp increase in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged down by 0.2 percent in January following a revised 0.9 percent advance in December. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.

A separate report from the National Association of Realtors unexpectedly showed a steep drop in pending home sales in the month of January.

NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 2.8 percent to 106.4 in January after climbing by 0.8 percent to a revised 109.5 in December.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

The steep drop by the index came as a surprise to economists, who had expected pending home sales to increase by 0.8 percent.

With the unexpected decrease, the pending home sales index fell to its lowest level since hitting 106.0 in January of last year.

Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to a slew of U.S. economic data, including reports on fourth quarter GDP, home prices, consumer confidence, and Chicago-area business activity.

