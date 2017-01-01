NutriSystem Inc. Profit Rises 132% In Q4

4:25p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line totaled $8.85 million, or $0.29 per share. This was higher than $3.81 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Advertisement

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to $108.95 million. This was up from $90.25 million last year.

NutriSystem Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $8.85 Mln. vs. $3.81 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 132.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 123.1% -Revenue (Q4): $108.95 Mln vs. $90.25 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.7%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.14 - $0.19 Next quarter revenue guidance: $202 - $207 Mln

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



