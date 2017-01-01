Tenet Healthcare Corp. Earnings Drop 83% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line dropped to $6 million, or $0.06 per share. This was lower than $35 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $4.86 billion. This was down from $5.03 billion last year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $6 Mln. vs. $35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -82.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.06 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -82.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $4.86 Bln vs. $5.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.4%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(-0.60) - $(-0.45) Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.750 - $4.950 Bln

