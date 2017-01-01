Kraton Issues 2017 Guidance

6:22p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraton Corp. (KRA) announced the company estimates 2017 adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $350 million. The company currently expects first quarter 2017 Adjusted EBITDA to be $60-$65 million.

"We faced market headwinds in our adhesive and Chemical Intermediates businesses, particularly in the second half of 2016. In addition, we continue to see significant price increases for raw materials in our Polymer segment. These overall market dynamics impacting both our Polymer and Chemical segments had a greater impact in the second half of 2016, in which Adjusted EBITDA was $168 million, approximately $20 million lower than the first half of 2016. Given that we do not expect these market conditions to improve significantly in 2017, we currently believe an annualized view of the second half 2016, or approximately $335 million of Adjusted EBITDA, is the base line for 2017 Adjusted EBITDA," the company said.



Kraton currently expects to reduce net indebtedness by an additional $100-$150 million in 2017. From the date of the Arizona Chemical Acquisition in January 2016, the company believes its goal of an aggregate $500 million reduction in debt will be achieved in 2019.

The company exceeded its previously announced target for integration synergies, delivering $37 million of the $65 million total synergies expected by 2018. "I remain highly confident that we will achieve, at a minimum, $135 million of aggregate cost reductions associated with our cost reset and synergy capture initiatives by year end 2018," said Kevin Fogarty, Kraton's President and CEO.

Kraton reported fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $77.22 million compared to $50.04 million, a year ago. The company said its fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was below expectations, primarily due to continued margin and volume pressure for adhesive products and lower margins for SBS polymer grades.

