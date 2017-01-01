Japan Retail Sales Gain 0.5% In January

7:29p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.



Advertisement

That beat expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent after dropping an upwardly revised 1.6 percent in December (originally -1.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 1.0 percent - in line with expectations and up from 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Sales from large retailers tumbled 1.1 percent on year, shy of forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent after slipping 1.3 percent a month earlier.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



