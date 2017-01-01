Renewed Support Tipped For China Stocks

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 60 points or 1.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,230-point plateau, although the market may move back to the upside again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic thanks to mixed economic data and stagnant crude oil prices. The European markets were flat but little changed and the U.S. markets were slightly higher - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financials and resource stocks, while the property sector was mixed.



For the day, the index slipped 24.77 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 3,228.66 after trading between 3,224.09 and 3,251.65. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 11.61 points or 0.58 percent to end at 1,988.77.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.61 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.81 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.21 percent, Vanke fell 0.97 percent, Gemdale added 0.25 percent, PetroChina dropped 0.61 percent, China Shenhua slipped 0.41 percent and Zijin Mining tumbled 1.11 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks ticked slightly higher on Monday as the Dow and the S&P 500 again hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow crept up 15.68 points or 0.1 percent to 20,837.44, while the NASDAQ rose 16.59 points or 0.3 percent to 5,861.90 and the S&P added 2.39 points or 0.1 percent to 2,369.73.

Profit taking contributed to early weakness on Wall Street following recent strength, but selling pressure remained relatively subdued.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a rebound in durable goods orders in January. But the National Association of Realtors noted a steep drop in pending home sales in January.

Crude oil futures were slightly higher Monday, holding near yearly highs amid a tug of war on oil supplies between OPEC and the U.S. WTI light sweet crude oil was up $0.06 at $54.05/barrel.

