Japan Industrial Output Dips 0.8% In January

8:44p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan fell 0.8 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.7 percent gain in December.

On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 3.2 percent - also shy of expectations for 4.4 percent but unchanged from the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that movement is picking up.

Industries that had increased production were transport equipment, chemicals and business-oriented machinery.



Industries that had decreased production were electronic parts, plastic products and paper products.

Shipments were down 0.4 percent on month and up 3.5 percent on year.

Industries that had increased shipments were transport equipment, chemicals and non-ferrous metals.

Industries that had decreased shipments were electronics parts, business-oriented machinery and iron and steel.

Inventories were flat on month and down 4.3 percent on year.

Industries that had increased inventories were transport equipment, petroleum products and iron and steel.

Industries that had decreased inventories were business-oriented machinery, electrical machinery and communications equipment.

The production forecast shows an increase of 0.8 percent in February and a decline of 5.0 percent in March.

Industries expected to contribute to the rise in February include transport equipment, electronic parts and chemicals.

Industries expected to contribute to the decline in March include business oriented machinery, electronic parts and electrical machinery.

Also on Tuesday, the METI said that retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in January.

That beat expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent after dropping an upwardly revised 1.6 percent in December (originally -1.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 1.0 percent - in line with expectations and up from 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Sales from large retailers tumbled 1.1 percent on year, shy of forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent after slipping 1.3 percent a month earlier.

