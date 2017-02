Rio Tinto Aims To Deliver $5 Bln Of Free Cash Flow Over Five Years

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it aims to deliver $5 billion of free cash flow in productivity improvements over five years. It targets $2 billion cost savings across 2016 and 2017.



Rio Tinto chief financial officer Chris Lynch presented at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

