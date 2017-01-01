Owens Corning Announces Death Of Former Chairman & CEO William Boeschenstein

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) announced the death of former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William W. "Bill" Boeschenstein. He joined the company in 1950 and served as chief executive officer from 1973 to 1990, and chairman from 1981 to 1990. He was the son of Owens Corning's first chief executive officer, Harold Boeschenstein. These two men led the company for more than 50 years.



