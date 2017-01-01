Hochtief FY Nominal Profit Rises, Proposes Higher Dividend; Sees Further Growth

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German construction major Hochtief AG (HOCFF.PK) reported that its nominal net profit for fiscal year 2016 rose by 54% to 321 million euros. Operational net profit, which excludes one-off impacts, increased by almost 100 million euros, or 37%, year on year to 361 million euros.

In addition, including the benefit of the share buybacks carried out in 2015 and 2016, earnings per share were up by 60%.



"The increased level of profits has been driven by improved project performance and reduced financial costs and is reflected in the higher level of profit margins", said CEO Marcelino Fernández Verdes.

Revenues of nearly 20 billion euros were at a slightly lower level (-5.6%) in 2016 compared with the previous year, but the trend has been positive. In the final three months of 2016, sales increased by almost 10% compared with the fourth quarter of 2015.

New orders were 15% higher year on year at nearly 25 billion euros. The year-end 43.1 billion euros order book was at its highest level since 2012 and stands 20% above the December 2015 figure.

Hochtief expects sales growth of over 10% in 2017 and aims to achieve an operational net profit in the range of 410 million euros - 450 million euros. This represents an increase of 13-25% on 2016, with all divisions driving this further improvement of the Group performance.

The company said it will propose a dividend of 2.60 euros per share for 2016, an increase of 60 cents, or 30%, per share compared to 2.00 euros per share paid last year.

