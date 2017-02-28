DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG expands Management Board (english)

2:15a.m.

JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG expands Management Board

DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG expands Management Board

28.02.2017 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Google Manager Stefan Bachmann makes a move to join the Board of JDC Group

- Google's Fintech Industry lead takes on newly created position of Chief Digital Officer at JDC

- Seeking market dominance in the industry segment Insurtech

- Strategic advancements of JDC's comparison platform "Geld.de" and the digital wallet "allesmeins"



Advertisement

JDC Group, the leading "advisortech" company in Europe, garners one of Germany's top experts for financial technology ("Fintech") and digital transformation in banking for their Board of Directors. Previously, Stefan Bachmann's (30) role was Finance & Fintech Industry Manager for Google Germany. For six years he was - in various functions and positions - in charge of advising and consulting finance industry customers and in his latest role, he was the head of Google's German Fintech Program.

As they had already announced, JDC intends to expand their Insurtech smartphone app to become the leading management tool for insurances and financial investments on the customer's mobile phone, and further, to perspectively join it together with the comparison platform "Geld.de", which they had acquired in mid-2016. This way, "Geld.de" is scheduled to become the 'robo advisor', transcending asset classes, i.e. becoming a fully automated online advisory tool for the everyday consumer. And not only for the capital investment market, but - which is quite unprecedented in Germany - for the insurance business as well.

It is one of Stefan Bachmann's chief co-responsibilities to drive this development and to expand JDC to transform into the leading Insurtech company in Germany. And the customer basis is quite impressive: between Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe, there are some 1.2 million customers and in excess of 16,000 pertaining financial advisors.

"We are proud that we were able to convince Stefan Bachmann to join JDC's Board", JDC's CEO Dr Sebastian Grabmaier excitedly comments on the deal. "With his know-how in the online industry, Stefan will complement the JDC Board of Directors just perfectly: As far as the back office is concerned, we are already ahead of the game when it comes to digitizing and process optimization and we are in a position to garner large clients for our platform. Now Stefan brings all his experience and competence for additional digitization of the customer interface, which we will need for the strategic further development of "allesmeins" and "Geld.de"."

"While many of the Insurtech start-ups struggle to garner new clients and their expansion is more or less idle, JDC offers the ideal combination of platform and network for a swift implementation of Insurtech innovations within the insurance and capital investment market." Stefan Bachmann explains "Just by the sheer number of linked up brokers and intermediaries alone, JDC - in my opinion - is able to reach the point-of-sale much quicker and cheaper than any other platform out there, and it has the best prerequisites to become the market leader. The strong positioning was a big selling point for me to accept this exciting task and help JDC to further their current development of a market leading Fintech strategy to become a total success."

You can find more information about JDC Group AG at www.jdcgroup.de.

Contact

Ingo Middelmenne Head of Investor Relations JDC Group AG Telephone: +49 611 3353 514 E-Mail: middelmenne@jdcgroup.de

About JDC Group AG JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) stands for modern financial advice and intelligent financial technology for advisors and customers. In the "Advisortech" business unit, we provide our customers and advisors with modern advisory and administration technology using the Jung, DMS & Cie. Groups. While many sales and distribution partners perceive the technological transformation as a problem and the young Fintech companies as the new competitors, we perceive the "technology" factor to be a great opportunity. Solutions from the "Advisortech" business unit will help advisors in the future to take even better care of their customers and generate increased sales in their earnings. In the "Advisory" segment, we convey financial products to private end customers via free advisors, brokers and financial distributors using the FiNUM Group. With over 16,000 connected sales partners, around 1,200,000 end customers, a portfolio of more than EUR 4.5 billion and around EUR 1.4 billion in product sales each year, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking area.

About Stefan Bachmann

Stefan Bachmann has had shared responsibility for more than six years at Google for the German financial business and had a major impact in the strategic consulting towards the digital transformation of the leading banks in Germany. His latest task included the push for a tighter collaboration between Google and the German Fintech industry and he is considered an expert in Customer Journey Attribution and Programmatic Audience Buying. Before joining Google and after his studies in Economics & Finance in Frankfurt, Boston, and London, and after getting his feet wet at Lufthansa Corporate Finance and the Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, he founded his own company in the online retail sector.

Disclaimer: Members of the Management Board of JDC Group AG hold material shareholdings in JDC Group AG and thus have proprietary interests in the nature and contents of the information provided in this notification.

Contact: JDC Group AG

Ingo Middelmenne Investor Relations Phone: +49 611 33 53 514 Fax: +49 611 33 53 2514 Email: middelmenne@jdcgroup.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

28.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

547983 28.02.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



