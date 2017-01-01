Fresnillo FY16 Pre-tax Profit Surges, Adjusted Revenue Up 29.2%

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L) reported profit before income tax of $718.2 million for the full year ended 31 December 2016, up sharply from $212.4 million last year.

Profit for the year surged to $425.0 million from $69.4 million a year ago. Earnings per share were $0.579, up from $0.096 last year.



Profit for the year, excluding post-tax Silverstream effects, was $331.5 million, compared to $50.0 million a year ago. Earnings per share, excluding post-tax Silverstream effects, were $0.453, compared to $0.069 last year.

The Group reported 2016 adjusted revenue of $2.05 billion, up 29.2 percent from $1.58 billion in the prior year, reflecting increased volumes and higher metal prices.

The Board of Fresnillo has declared an interim dividend of 8.6 cents per share and a final dividend of 21.5 cents per share, totalling about $158.4 million.

For fiscal 2017, the company expects further increases in production with silver reaching the 58 million to 61 million ounces range (including Silverstream), and gold production between 870 thousand and 900 thousand ounces.

