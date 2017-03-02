BHP Billiton Announces Final Results Of Any And All Offer

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) announced the final results of the Any and All Offer as part of its US$2.5 billion bond repurchase plan.

BHP Billiton said it will spend US$1.086 billion repurchasing debt under the Any and All Offer and will spend up to US$863.92 million repurchasing debt in the Maximum Tender Offers. As announced previously, the US$500 million 2.050% senior notes due 2018 will be redeemed as part of the bond repurchase plan.



BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Billiton Limited, announced the results of its tender offer for any and all of its outstanding US$1.75 million 6.500% senior notes due 2019 and the Maximum Tender Offer Cap for the tender offer for its US$1.25 billion 3.250% senior notes due 2021, its US$1 billion 2.875% senior notes due 2022 and its US$1,500,000,000 3.850% senior notes due 2023 , which is an aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued interest) of up to US$1.95 billion less the aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued interest) of the Any and All Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Any and All Offer.

According to information provided by Global Bondholders Services Corporation, the tender and information agent for the Tender Offers, US$980,802,000 aggregate principal amount of the Any and All Notes were validly tendered prior to or at the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn. The settlement date for the Any and All Notes is expected to be 2 March 2017.

As a result of the results of the Any and All Offer, the Maximum Tender Offer Cap in respect of the Maximum Tender Offers is US$863.92 million.

