Ricardo H1 Underlying Profit Before Tax Rises

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) reported profit before tax of 12.1 million pounds for the six months ended 31 December 2016 compared to 13.2 million pounds, in the prior period. The Group said this decrease is primarily as a result of non-recurring income in the prior period. Underlying profit before tax, which excludes specific adjusting items, increased by 5% to 15.1 million pounds from 14.4 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the period was 9.4 million pounds or 17.5 pence per share compared to 10.1 million pounds or 19.0 pence, prior year. Underlying earnings per share was 22.1 pence compared to 20.5 pence.



First-half total Group revenues increased to 167.0 million pounds, representing a 6% increase on the prior period.

The Board of Ricardo has declared an increased interim dividend of 5.42 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 6 April 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 March 2017.

