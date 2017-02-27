WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

4:50a.m.

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 27-February-17

Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 9,139,951.91 10.1555

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 28,557,150.36 14.2786

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 274,288.95 17.1431

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,937,327.67 15.8997

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 27/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 475000 USD 4,964,449.59 10.4515

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1500000 USD 15,677,420.56 10.4516



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,109,513.33 12.5168

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 279,074.10 13.2892

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,106,175.63 15.4494

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,196,239.98 15.5762

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,524,680.44 10.8898

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 68,246,141.74 16.2491

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,232,699.03 17.61

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,921,205.58 16.4397

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 284,740.03 13.559

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 27/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 282,243.40 13.4402

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,195,266.03 14.4008

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,257,850.17 17.4701

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,175,082.94 15.4261

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 18,934,813.16 10.0184

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,213,654.06 17.3354

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 27/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 281,016.46 17.5635

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,400,220.74 17.6009

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 27/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 23,270,904.83 12.9283

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,269,822.63 17.4932

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,500,010.75 14.9502

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 450010 GBP 4,561,618.37 10.1367

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,314,123.28 17.6549

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 10500000 USD 155,845,133.80 14.8424

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,886,966.04 5.5528

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 55,198,262.56 18.8712

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,040,715.13 16.011

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 920,526.42 14.1619

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 282,684.79 17.6678

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 27/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 291,965.57 18.2478

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,556,494.32 18.2384

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,951,965.34 19.7274

