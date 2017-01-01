Foresight 3 VCT PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

The Board of Foresight 3 VCT plc is pleased to announce that the Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2016 was 63.9p per Ordinary Share.

For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100



