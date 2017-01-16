DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Rheinmetall AG (english)

5:56a.m.

Correction of a release from 23.01.2017, 14:50 CET/CEST - Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG Correction of a release from 23.01.2017, 14:50 CET/CEST - Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.02.2017 / 11:40 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Rheinmetall AG Rheinmetall Platz 1 40476 Düsseldorf Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: Prudential Plc London, United Kingdom United Kingdom



Advertisement

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

16 Jan 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.79 % 0.69 % 3.48 % 43558850 ing situat- ion Previo- 3.17 % 0.00 % 3.17 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0007030009 1214728 % 2.79 % Total 1214728 2.79 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % Right of n/a n/a 300000 0.69 % recall Total 300000 0.69 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least held 3% or (if at least held 5% held 5% or more) or more) more) Prudential plc % % % M&G Group % % % Limited M&G Limited % % % M&G Investment % % % Management Limited

Prudential plc % % % Prudential % % % Corporation Asia Ltd Prudential % % % Holdings Ltd Prudential % % % Corporation Holdings Ltd Eastspring % % % Securities Investment Trust Co Ltd

Prudential plc % % % Prudential % % % Corporation Asia Ltd Prudential % % % Holdings Ltd Prudential % % % Corporation Holdings Ltd Prudential % % % Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd. Eastspring % % % Investments Singapore Ltd.

Prudential plc % % % Prudential % % % Corporation Asia Ltd Prudential % % % Holdings Ltd Eastspring % % % Investments (Luxembourg) S.A.

Prudential plc % % % The Prudential % % % Assurance Company Limited Prudential % % % Pensions Limited

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

28.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Rheinmetall AG Rheinmetall Platz 1 40476 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

548219 28.02.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



