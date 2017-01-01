DGAP-Adhoc: USU Software AG announces provisional figures for 2016 and medium-term planning for 2020 (english)

5:58a.m.

USU Software AG announces provisional figures for 2016 and medium-term planning for 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Results Forecast USU Software AG announces provisional figures for 2016 and medium-term planning for 2020

28-Feb-2017 / 11:43 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

- USU sets new revenue and earnings record

- Consolidated revenue rises by 9% to EUR 72 million



Advertisement

- EBITDA up 9% year-on-year at EUR 10.8 million

- Adjusted EBIT climbs 9% to EUR 9.6 million

- Medium-term planning anticipates consolidated revenue of EUR 140 million and adjusted EBIT of more than EUR 20 million by 2020

According to the provisional, unaudited figures for 2016, USU Software AG (hereinafter: "USU", ISIN DE000A0BVU28) increased its consolidated revenue (IFRS) by 9% year-on-year to EUR 72 million (2015: EUR 66.1 million). In addition to rising income from software-as-a-service (SaaS) and product segment maintenance business, this positive development was due to consulting-related service business in particular. The company therefore again set new records for both revenue and earnings. USU thus increased its EBITDA by 9% as against the previous year to EUR 10.8 million (2015: EUR 9.9 million) and generated EBIT of EUR 8.3 million (2015: EUR 7.6 million). This corresponds to growth of 9%. Owing to non-recurring tax effects in the previous year, the USU Group's consolidated net profit (IFRS) declined by 19% as against 2015 to EUR 6.8 million in the reporting period (2015: EUR 8.4 million). Accordingly, earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.64 (2015: EUR 0.80).

After adjustment for non-recurring, acquisition-related effects, the USU Group increased its adjusted EBIT by 9% to EUR 9.6 million (2015: EUR 8.8 million).[i] As in the previous year, the adjusted EBIT margin is 13.3%. Group liquidity climbed slightly to EUR 23.2 million as of December 31, 2016 (2015: EUR 23.1 million).

The USU Group is continuing its profitable growth. As of December 31, 2016 the company increased its Group-wide orders on hand by 9% as against the previous year to approximately EUR 40 million (December 31, 2015: EUR 36.3 million). The Management Board is also confirming its planning for the USU Group as regards the current forecast. It is therefore anticipating an increase in consolidated revenue to between EUR 83 and EUR 88 million in fiscal 2017, together with a rise in adjusted EBIT to between EUR 10 and EUR 11.5 million. The focus is on pushing international business in the US and Europe with an increased level of activity in marketing and sales in order to achieve faster growth on the new, attractive markets.

With the great potential of further internationalization, new product innovations and UnitB technology GmbH acquired at the start of 2017, the Management Board of USU Software AG feels that the Group as a whole is also well positioned in the medium term to achieve the advised targets for the years ahead. The current planning anticipates an increase in revenue to EUR 140 million while at the same time expanding adjusted EBIT to over EUR 20 million by 2020.

[i] The explanation of the adjusted key figures can be found in the Annual Report 2015 of USU Software AG on page 49.

Contact: USU Software AG Investor Relations Falk Sorge Spitalhof D-71696 Möglingen Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351 Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108 E-Mail: f.sorge@usu-software.de

USU Software AG Corporate Communications Dr. Thomas Gerick Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440 Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909 E-Mail: t.gerick@usu-software.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

28-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: USU Software AG Spitalhof 71696 Möglingen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0 Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200 E-mail: info@usu-software.de Internet: www.usu-software.de ISIN: DE000A0BVU28 WKN: A0BVU2 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

548197 28-Feb-2017 CET/CEST

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



