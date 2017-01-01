Sweden Retail Sales Recover In January

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales rebounded in January, figures from Statistics Sweden revealed Tuesday.

Sales grew by seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 2.6 percent fall in December. Nonetheless, the pace of growth was weaker than the expected 1.5 percent.



Year-on-year, retail sales growth improved to 2.2 percent from 1 percent in December. Sales were expected to climb 2 percent.

Retail sales in consumables increased 0.4 percent, while sales in durables advanced 3.7 percent.

January and February are the weakest months of the year measured in sales, HUI Research analyst Andreas Svensson said.

HUI's forecast for 2017 is 3 percent growth for total retail trade, which corresponds to a total sales figure of SEK 773 billion, he said.

