Dril-Quip Says 2017 To Be Challenging Year; Reduces Headcount In Q1

6:29a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) said that 2017 will be a challenging year for the company and for the entire offshore sector. Dril-Quip is a manufacturer of highly engineered offshore drilling and production equipment.



Advertisement

The company added that it further reduced its employee headcount in the first quarter of 2017. In addition, reductions in pay have been instituted globally.

"Due to our reduced backlog level and the uncertainty of book-and-ship order volumes, we do not believe that it would be prudent to provide 2017 earnings-per-share guidance at this time. The first quarter of 2017 is expected to be our most challenging quarter of the year with the impact of severance costs and only benefiting from a partial quarter of pay reductions," Dril-Quip said.

"However, we do expect to be net income and free cash flow positive during 2017, allowing us to continue to execute our long-term strategies," the company added.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



