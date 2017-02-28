DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG: Preliminary business figures 2016 (english)

PVA TePla AG: Preliminary business figures 2016

Sales revenues, EBIT, order income and backlog 2016 PVA TePla Group, Wettenberg, a manufacturer of systems for the production of industrial crystals, vacuum and high-temperature systems, plasma systems and systems for non-destructive quality inspection, is increasing the consolidated sales revenues to around EUR 85 million. (previous year: EUR 71.5 million). The operating result (EBIT) will be at the upper end of the projected bandwidth of EUR 2-4 million (previous year: EUR 0.1 million). Order intake is below the level of 2015 and amounts to EUR 70.5 million (previous year: EUR 101.5 million). The order backlog as at December 31, 2016 amounts to EUR 50.6 million (previous year: EUR 67.8 million).

The 2016 Annual Report will be published on March 30, 2017 and can be downloaded from the company's website www.pvatepla.com from this date. A press conference and analysts' meeting to comment on the past fiscal year and the prospects for further development will be held in Frankfurt on March 31, 2017.

