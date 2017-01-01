Poland's GDP Growth Rises As Estimated In Q4

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth improved as initially estimated in the fourth quarter, data from the Central Statistical Office of Poland showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product advanced by an unadjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 2.5 percent increase seen in the third quarter.



The seasonally adjusted GDP growth accelerated to 3.1 percent annually from 2.3 percent in the September quarter.

On a sequential basis, the economy expanded 1.7 percent, much faster than the 0.4 percent increase seen in the third quarter.

The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate published on February 14.

