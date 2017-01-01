CenterPoint Energy Inc Profit Drops 3% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line fell to $113 million, or $0.26 per share. This was down from $116 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $2.08 billion. This was up from $1.79 billion last year.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $113 Mln. vs. $116 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $2.08 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.2%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.33

