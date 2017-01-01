CenterPoint Energy Backs 2017 EPS View

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) said that it still expects earnings on a guidance basis for 2017 in the range of $1.25 - $1.33 per share. This guidance includes anticipated utility operations earnings of $0.93 - $0.97 per share and anticipated midstream investment earnings of $0.31 - $0.37 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.29 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company targets upper end of 4-6% earnings growth range for 2018.

