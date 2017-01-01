Latvia Q4 GDP Growth Revised Up

7:09a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economic growth improved more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, latest figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.1 percent sequentially in the December quarter, revised up from a 0.8 percent increase reported earlier. In the third quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 0.3 percent.



On an annual basis, the economy advanced at a faster pace of 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter, following a 0.3 percent gain in the preceding three-month period. The preliminary estimate was 1.6 percent.

Without seasonal adjustment, annual economic growth quickened to 2.5 percent from 0.5 percent in the third quarter, corrected from a 0.3 percent rise seen in the flash report.

GDP growth for the whole year 2016 was 2.0 percent versus 2.7 percent in 2015.

On the expenditure side, final consumption of households grew 3.0 percent and government final consumption increased the same. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation declined markedly by 11.0 percent.

In an another report, the statistical office revealed that retail sales growth accelerated to 3.7 percent in January from 2.0 percent in the prior month.

Month-on-month, retail sales rose 2.4 percent from December, when it dropped by 0.8 percent.

