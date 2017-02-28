DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Infineon Technologies AG (english)
Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.02.2017 / 13:17 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Infineon Technologies AG Am Campeon 1-12 85579 Neubiberg Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 28.02.2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
1134603104
Language: English Company: Infineon Technologies AG Am Campeon 1-12 85579 Neubiberg Germany Internet: www.infineon.com
