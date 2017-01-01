AT&T Expects 2017 Capital Expenditure In $22 Bln Range

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said it expects its 2017 capital expenditure to be in the $22 billion range, which will bring its 2-year total to more than $40 billion. The company noted that more than 40 percent of that 2-year total will help it expand and enhance its portfolio of mobile and integrated business solutions worldwide.

AT&T said it's targeted investment plans for 2017 include enhancing and expanding its software-centric solutions, cybersecurity, IOT, collaboration solutions, connectivity and Wi-Fi solutions.



In a separate statement, AT&T said it has formed a long-term agreement with members of Bridge Alliance to extend their global connected car leadership to new territories.

Bridge Alliance is a group of mobile carriers in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Today, AT&T connects more than 11 million cars in the United States and abroad.

Together, the two organizations expect to grow the number of connected cars on the road.

