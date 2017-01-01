NRG Energy 2016 Loss Narrows

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) reported full year 2016 net loss available for common Stockholders of $701 million, or $2.22 per share, compared to a loss of $6.40 billion or $19.46 per share last year.



The loss and resulting loss per share were driven by a $1.2 billion impairment of goodwill and fixed assets as forecasted gas and power prices continue to decline.

Total operating revenues dropped to $12.35 billion from $14.67 billion last year.

