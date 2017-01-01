Wall Street For Mixed Opening Ahead Of Trumps Speech

7:52a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is eagerly waiting for President Donald Trump's address to the joint session of Congress at 9.00 pm ET. The GDP revision, a set of economic data as well as a slew of Fed speeches are also critical for the day. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading mixed.

As of 6:30 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 14 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 0.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are unchanged from yesterday's close.

U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Monday. The Dow and the S&P 500 once again climbed to new record closing highs. The Dow crept up 15.68 points or 0.1 percent to 20,837.44, the Nasdaq rose 16.59 points or 0.3 percent to 5,861.90 and the S&P 500 edged up 2.39 points or 0.1 percent to 2,369.73.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Product or GDP data for the fourth quarter will be presented at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for a growth of 2.1 percent, compared to 1.9 percent growth last month.

The Census Bureau's international trade in goods advance report for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The forecasters are looking a decline of $66 billion in balance, slightly better than a drop of $65 billion last month. Exports were up 3 percent last month.

Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be revealed at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week, stores sales improved 1.1 percent.

The Agriculture Department's farm prices for February will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. The farm prices grew 5.7 percent last month.



S&P's Corelogic Case-Schiller Home price Index for December will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.7 percent, compared to growth of 0.9 percent last month.

The Institute for Supply Management - Chicago's Purchase Manager's Index for February is scheduled at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 53, up from 50.3 last month.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence survey report for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters expect 111.3, slight down from 111.8 last month.

Richmond Fed manufacturing Index for February will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the previous month, the index was at 12.

The State Street Investor Confidence Index for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the index was at 93.8.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak on the economic outlook at Temple University in Philadelphia, Penn., with audience Q&A at 3.00 pm ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams have scheduled an interaction at the Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce in Santa Cruz, California at 3.30 pm ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard will speak about U.S. economy and monetary policy at Spring 2017 GWU Alumni Lecture in Economics at George Washington University in D.C., with audience and media Q&A at 6.30 pm ET.

In the corporate segment, Bank Of Nova Scotia announced an increase in first quarter earnings to C$1.91 billion, or C$1.57 per share from C$1.73 billion, or C$1.43 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 7.8 percent to C$6.87 billion from C$6.37 billion a year ago.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD) reported a fall in fourth quarter earnings to $35.8 million, or $0.51 per share from $37 million, or $0.53 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 3.9 percent to $1.88 billion from $1.81 billion a year ago.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares rose in thin trading after Trump said the United States attaches great importance to cooperative relations with China. The benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 13.07 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 3,241.73.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 184.32 points or 0.77 percent at 23,743.32.

Japanese shares closed higher. The Nikkei average rose 11.52 points or 0.06 percent to 19,118.99 while the broader Topix index finished 0.09 percent higher at 1,535.32.

Australian shares ended lower for a fourth day after data on new home sales and private sector credit disappointed investors. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 12 points or 0.21 percent to 5,712.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index finished down 12.80 points or 0.22 percent at 5,761.

European shares are trading mixed. CAC 40 of France is climbing 0.58 points or 0.01 percent, DAX of Germany is currently down 12.57 points 0.11 percent. FTSE 100 of England is improving 1.85 points or 0.03 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 2.85 percent or 0.03 percent.

Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, Euro Stoxx 50 is currently up 0.07 percent.

