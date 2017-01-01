Diebold Backs FY17 Forecast, Sees Higher Results In 2020

8:01a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (DBD) on Tuesday reaffirmed its full-year 2017 financial guidance. The company also introduced its multi-year business integration and cost-savings program, named DN2020, and provided key financial targets for 2020.

For 2017, the company continues to expect full-year revenue to be in the range of $5.0 billion to $5.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $440 million to $470 million.



Advertisement

The company also expects net loss in the range of $55 million to $30 million, and loss per share of approximately $0.70 to $0.40. Adjusted profit per share is expected between $1.40 and $1.70.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.58 per share for the year on revenues of $5.04 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Diebold said its multi-year business integration roadmap, DN2020, will align the company's employees around executing common strategies and goals linked to six key areas over the next three years.

Associated with this program for 2020, the company is targeting a net cost improvement target of $200 million.

Further, ahead, for 2020, Diebold expects revenue of approximately $5.5 billion, operating profit of more than 9 percent, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $650 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $3.502.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



