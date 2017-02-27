Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

8:09a.m.

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

At the close of business on Monday 27 February 2017:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 710.2p

- including income, 715.9p

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was



- excluding income, 705.8p

- including income, 711.5p

For further information, please contact:-

Ian Anderson

Alliance Trust PLC

Tel. +44 (0)1382 321238

Notes

1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines. 2. The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.

