CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Net Asset Value(s)

8:28a.m.

From: CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited LEI: 549300KMGN75B0PTWT07 Date: 28 February 2017

Net Asset Value

The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the Company is noted below in pence per share. NAVs are calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.



The NAV per ordinary share as at the close of business on 27 February 2017 was:

Pence per Share Cum Ex Income Income

Basic 58.51 57.89

For further information please contact:

Martin Cassels / Lucy Robertson R&H Fund Services Limited 0131 550 3760/ 3764

