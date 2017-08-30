Teva Pharma: FDA Grants Priority Review For SD-809
8:33a.m.
PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced the U.S. FDA has accepted the New Drug Application and granted Priority Review for SD-809 (deutetrabenazine) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia. The FDA has assigned a PDUFA goal date of August 30, 2017.
The NDA for SD-809 is based on results from two Phase III studies. SD-809 was previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA.
