Teva Pharma: FDA Grants Priority Review For SD-809

8:33a.m.

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced the U.S. FDA has accepted the New Drug Application and granted Priority Review for SD-809 (deutetrabenazine) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia. The FDA has assigned a PDUFA goal date of August 30, 2017.



Advertisement

The NDA for SD-809 is based on results from two Phase III studies. SD-809 was previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



