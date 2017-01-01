U.S. Dollar Falls Ahead Of U.S. GDP, Trade Data

8:41a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Tuesday, the preliminary U.S. GDP data for the fourth quarter and trade data for January are due to be released. The preliminary GDP is expected to be revised to 2.1 percent annually in fourth quarter, up from 1.9 percent in the previous estimate.



Ahead of these reports, the U.S.dollar fell against its major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.0598 against the euro, 1.2424 against the pound, 1.0047 against the franc and 112.23 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

