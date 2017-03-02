DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Initiation of dividend payment based on increased net result, reverse split and change to to registered shares (english)

Logwin AG: Initiation of dividend payment based on increased net result, reverse split and change to to registered shares

28-Feb-2017 / 15:02 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Logwin AG - Initiation of dividend payment based on increased net result, reverse split and change to to registered shares



Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - In connection with the approval of the annual financial statements 2016 the Board of Directors of Logwin AG decided to propose a dividend distribution of 0.04 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting.

The decision was taken based on the earnings and liquidity development of Logwin Group in the financial year 2016. The net result amounted to EUR 26.4m (2015: EUR 15.7m) and the net cash flow came to EUR 26.6m (2015: EUR 33.1m). The full results of the 2016 financial year will be published by Logwin AG on 2 March 2017.

In addition, the Board of Directors will propose to consolidate the shares of the company in a ratio of 1:50 and to convert the shares of Logwin AG from bearer shares to registered shares at the Annual General Meeting to be held in April 2017. The details will be announced with the invitation to this year's Annual General Meeting.

About Logwin AG Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2015, the group generated sales of approximately EUR 1.1bn and currently employs 4,200 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON AG, Bad Homburg (Germany).

Contact: www.logwin-logistics.com Sebastian Esser Chief Financial Officer Phone: +352 719690-1112 sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com

Logwin AG | ZIR Potaschberg | 5, an de Längten | 6776 Grevenmacher | Luxembourg | www.logwin-logistics.com

