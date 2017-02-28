DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Evotec AG (english)
Evotec AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Evotec AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.02.2017 / 15:13 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 13 Feb 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
146319406
Language: English Company: Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.evotec.com
