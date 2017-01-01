BP Provides Strategy Updates; CEO Says Getting Back To Growth

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP plc. (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) updated the financial community on details of its strategy and, in particular, medium-term plans for the next five years, based on oil prices similar to where they are today.

Group chief executive Bob Dudley and his management team are now setting out plans to 2021, demonstrating how BP plans to deliver growth throughout its businesses over the next five years.

Bob Dudley said, "We can see growth ahead right across the Group. While always maintaining our discipline on costs and capital, BP is now getting back to growth - today, over the medium term and over the very long term."



Over the next five years BP expects both of its major operating segments to deliver material growth in operating cash flows while the Group maintains its existing financial frame. In the Upstream, growth is expected to come from a continuing series of major higher-margin project start-ups, while the Downstream expects to deliver strong marketing-led growth, both underpinned by BP's continued focus on safe and reliable operations, increasing efficiency, simplification and modernisation.

Production ramping up from new Upstream projects is expected to deliver a material improvement in BP's operating cash flow through the second half of 2017.

BP said it intends to maintain its existing financial frame throughout the five years to 2021, with organic capital expenditure kept within a range of $15-17 billion a year and the target band for gearing remaining at 20-30%.

Brian Gilvary, BP chief financial officer, said, "Last year we delivered our targeted $7 billion reduction in cash costs a year early, and capital spending was $8.6 billion lower than its peak in 2013 - without damaging our growth pipeline. We will continue that tight focus on costs and capital discipline and seek further improvements throughout the Group.

Brian Gilvary said, "We expect this combination of continued cost discipline with the growing cash flow from our core businesses - and the recent portfolio additions - will steadily drive down the cash balance point of the business. Over the next five years we expect this to fall to around $35-40 a barrel for the Group overall."

Volume and margin growth throughout BP's businesses are expected to increase returns over the next five years. Assuming a stable price environment and portfolio, BP now expects return on average capital employed (ROACE) for the Group to recover steadily over the next few years and to be over 10% by 2021.

BP now estimates that this growth will enable the Upstream segment to generate $13-14 billion of pre-tax free cash flow by 2021, at oil prices around $55 a barrel.

BP is now confident that Upstream production will grow from 2016 by an average of 5% a year out to 2021. BP Group production, including BP's share of production from Rosneft, is expected to be around 4 million boe/d by 2021.

BP believes the growth will enable the Downstream to deliver $9-10 billion of pre-tax free cash flow by 2021, with returns of around 20% in 2021.

