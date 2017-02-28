Director/PDMR Shareholding

10:39a.m.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company") Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



| | |

| |Lady Janet Balfour of | |a) Name |Burleigh |

| | |

|2 Reason for notification | |

| | |

|a) Position/status |PDMR/Director |

| | |

|b) Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

| | |

| |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction | |3)|platform, | | | | | |auctioneer or auction monitor |

| | |

|a) Name |Albion Enterprise VCT PLC |

| | |

|b) LEI |213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 |

| | |

| Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of | | instrument, type of |nominal value 1 penny | |a) instrument |each |

| | | | | | | Identification code |GB00B1G3LR35 | | | | | | |

| |Issue of Shares under the Dividend | |b) Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment Scheme |

| | |

|c) Price(s) and volume(s) | Price Volume Amount|

| | £0.9744 | 25|£24.36|

|d) Aggregated information | | | |

| | | | |

| - Aggregated volume | | 25|£24.36|

| | |

|e) Date of the transaction |28-Feb-17 |

| | |

|f) Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange |

+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ | Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 instrument; | | | | (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where | | transactions have been conducted | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+-------------------------+------+------++--------------------------------------+-------------------------+------+------++--------------------------------------+-------------------------+------+------++--------------------------------------+-------------------------+------+------++--------------------------------------+-------------------------+------+------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Ventures LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

28 February 2017

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire

A0MV39B1G3LR3R39

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



