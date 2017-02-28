DGAP-News: Baader Bank successfully manages the capital increase of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. as joint bookrunner (english)

11:14a.m.

28.02.2017

Acting as joint bookrunner, Baader Bank successfully executed the capital increase of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. last Thursday.



Within the framework of an accelerated bookbuilding process, 996,318 new shares (representing about 7.9% of the previous capital stock) were placed with institutional investors within a few seconds for a price of EUR 22.80 per share. The subscription right of previous shareholders was excluded. In the multiply oversubscribed transaction with an overall volume of EUR 22.7 million, Baader Bank encountered strong interest particularly among investors from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, as well as the United Kingdom and Scandinavia.

The Luxembourg real estate investment manager and co-investor Corestate Capital Holding S.A. intends to use the issue proceeds for "warehousing", meaning the temporary acquisition of real estate for the purpose of converting it into investment products for clients.

Florian E. Schopf T+49 89 5150 1013 Susanne Stickler T +49 89 5150 1879 communications@baaderbank.de

Company: Baader Bank AG

548601 28.02.2017

