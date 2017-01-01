Wilbur Ross Sworn In As Commerce Secretary

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire financier Wilbur Ross was sworn in as President Donald Trump's Commerce Secretary on Tuesday after easily being confirmed by the Senate.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Ross after the Senate voted 72 to 27 in favor of his confirmation on Monday.



Twenty-one Democratic Senators joined with all of the Republicans in the chamber to approve Ross' nomination.

During his confirmation hearing, Ross expressed support for "sensible trade," noting he has had direct experience with unfair trade in the steel, textile, and auto parts businesses and other sectors.

"I also understand that at the end of the day, each of our trading partners want access to our market. The United States should provide that access to nations who agree to play by our standards of fair trade," Ross said. "We should not put up with malicious trading activities, state owned enterprises, or subsidized production."

"So I am not anti-trade. I am pro trade," he added. "But I am pro sensible trade, not trade that is detrimental to the American worker and to the domestic manufacturing base."

Ross argued that countries that violate trade rules should be severely punished and raised the possibility of levying tariffs on offenders.

The billionaire financier earned the moniker the "King of Bankruptcy" for purchasing and restructuring distressed companies before selling them for a hefty profit.

