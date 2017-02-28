Alliance Trust PLC : Total voting rights

12:09p.m.

Alliance Trust PLC

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with DTR rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules Alliance Trust PLC confirms the following:

Alliance Trust PLC's issued share capital as at 28 February 2017 consists of 474,911,847 ordinary shares with voting rights. Alliance Trust PLC does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figure (474,911,847) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Advertisement

For further information, please contact

Ian Anderson

Alliance Trust PLC

Tel +44 (0)1382 321238

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire

B11V7W9R61

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



