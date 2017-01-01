European Markets Finished Little Changed Ahead Of Trump Speech

12:12p.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Tuesday's session. The majority of the markets finished with slight gains, but were little changed overall. Investors exercised an abundance of caution ahead of a highly anticipated speech from U.S. President Trump before a joint session of Congress later today. Traders will be looking for additional details on his policies on tax reform, deregulation, and infrastructure spending.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.29 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.31 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.24 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.10 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.28 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.14 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.30 percent.

In Frankfurt, steelmaker Salzgitter dropped 2.35 percent. The company forecast an increase in sales and profit this year, but warned the outlook was subject to unforeseeable influences including selling and input prices and exchange rates.

Construction major Hochtief rose 0.45 percent. The company reported robust financial results for fiscal year 2016 and said it expects underlying profit to grow by as much as a quarter this year.

In Paris, Thales gained 3.66 percent. The technology firm raised its dividend after reporting a rise in 2016 operating profit.



In London, engineering group GKN surged 5.28 percent after it beat forecasts with a 12 percent jump in full-year pre-tax profit.

Meggitt shares soared 13.19 percent. The engineering firm specializing in aerospace equipment lifted its full-year dividend after reporting a rise in full-year adjusted profits.

British Land shares rose 1.23 percent. The property development & investment firm and its joint venture partner, Oxford Properties, are in advanced talks regarding the possible sale of their interests in the Leadenhall Building.

Taylor Wimpey advanced 1.12 percent. The homebuilder saw its 2016 pretax profits before exceptional items rise by 21 percent, benefiting from a "resilient" U.K. housing market.

Miner Fresnillo finished unchanged after lowering its gold production targets for 2017.

Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com sank 6.07 percent after its 2016 results showed a decline in gross margins.

France's economy expanded at a faster pace, as estimated, in the fourth quarter driven by consumption and investment, the second estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially, following a 0.2 percent expansion seen in the third quarter. The Insee confirmed the first estimate published on January 31.

France's inflation slowed marginally in February, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. Consumer price inflation unexpectedly eased to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent in January. Economists had forecast the rate to rise to 1.5 percent.

France's household consumption grew strongly in January, after a decline in the previous month, on the back on robust spending on energy, figures from INSEE showed Tuesday. Household consumption rose 0.6 percent month-on-month after a 1 percent slump in December, which was revised from 0.8 percent fall. The growth was in line with economists' expectations.

Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom weakened further in February, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Tuesday with an index score of -6. That was in line with expectations and down from -5 in January.

Economic growth in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2016 was unrevised in the latest report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. The report said gross domestic product increased by 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter, unrevised from the previous estimate. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be upwardly revised to 2.1 percent.

A report released by Standard & Poor's on Tuesday showed a substantial acceleration in the pace of home price growth in major U.S. metropolitan areas in the month of December. The report said the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price Index jumped by 5.6 percent year-over-year in December compared to the 5.2 percent increase in November.

Economists had expected the annual rate of home price growth to come in unchanged compared to 5.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

After reporting an unexpected slowdown in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business activity in the previous month, MNI Indicators released a report on Tuesday showing a much bigger than expected rebound in growth in the month of February.

MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer jumped to 57.4 in February after falling to 50.3 in January, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in business activity. Economists had expected the index to rise to 53.0.

Consumer confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in the month of February, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index climbed to 114.8 in February after falling to a revised 111.6 in January.

Economists had expected the index to edge down to 110.9 from the 111.8 originally reported for the previous month.

