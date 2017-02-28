DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Disposal of Lozorno Logistics Park (english)

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254 PRESS RELEASE Luxembourg, 28 February 2017



CPI PROPERTY GROUP announces a disposal of Lozorno logistics park, located outside of Bratislava, Slovakia. The logistics park, comprising of 5 halls with total rentable space reaching up to 118,000 square meters, was sold today in a share deal transaction.

