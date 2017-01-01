Solar Funding II Limited : Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2016

12:35p.m.

Solar Funding II Limited hereby announces that the annual audited financial statements for the year ended 31 October 2016 are disclosed.

Annual accounts: http://hugin.info/171954/R/2083134/785174.pdf



Advertisement

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Solar Funding II Limited via GlobeNewswire

B0B0L50R47

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



