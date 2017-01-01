Feb 28, 12:59 p.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register

Solar Funding II Limited : Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2016

12:35p.m.

Solar Funding II Limited hereby announces that the annual audited financial statements for the year ended 31 October 2016 are disclosed.

Annual accounts: http://hugin.info/171954/R/2083134/785174.pdf

Advertisement

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Solar Funding II Limited via GlobeNewswire

B0B0L50R47

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Is this site working for you?