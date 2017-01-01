The Swiss Stock Market Finished Slight Higher As Traders Await Trump

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a slight gain, after bouncing between small gains and losses throughout the day. Traders were reluctant to take positions ahead of a highly anticipated speech from U.S. President Trump before a joint session of Congress later today.

Traders will be looking for additional details on his policies on tax reform, deregulation, and infrastructure spending. If investors don't like what they hear from President Trump's speech it will likely increase the possibility of a correction in the markets, given that the recent rally has been fueled by his proposed agenda.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.30 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,545.81. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.29 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.30 percent.

Cyclical stocks fared rather well during Tuesday's session. Adecco advanced 1.7 percent and LafargeHolcim rose 1.3 percent. Both companies will report earnings on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel gained 0.6 percent ahead of its report on Wednesday.

Aryzta increased 1.6 percent and Galenica added 1.4 percent. Lonza also ended the session higher by 2.2 percent, extending its gains from the prior session. The company announced a deal with Sanofi yesterday to build a production plant in Switzerland.

Credit Suisse and Julius Baer rose by 0.5 percent each, while UBS added 0.2 percent.

Among the index heavyweights, Novartis climbed 0.7 percent and Roche gained 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, Nestlé dipped 0.1 percent.

Swiss Re fell 0.6 percent after Credit Suisse reduced its price target on the stock. Swisscom also dropped 1.5 percent after RBC lowered its price target on the stock.

