Tenet Healthcare Pulling Back Sharply On Disappointing Q4 Results, Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending higher in recent sessions, shares of Tenet Healthcare (THC) have pulled back sharply during trading on Tuesday. Tenet is currently down by 14.3 percent after ending the previous session at a four-month closing high.



The pullback by Tenet comes after the hospital operator's fourth quarter results missed estimates. The company also forecast weaker than expected full year earnings.

