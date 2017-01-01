Target Climbs Off Lows But Continues To Post Steep Loss

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Target (TGT) have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Tuesday. Target is currently down by 12.3 percent after hitting their lowest intraday level in well over two years.



The steep drop by Target comes after the retail giant reported weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings and provided disappointing guidance for fiscal 2017.

