Senior House Democrat To Skip Trump's Speech

2:28p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., has indicated she will not attend President Donald Trump's highly anticipated speech to a joint session of Congress.

"The president is not going to say what I want him to say," Waters said in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday. "He's gonna take credit for everything."



Waters reportedly told a House Democratic caucus meeting she would skip the speech due to concerns she could not "contain her enthusiasm."

The liberal congresswoman is the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee and also serves as member of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

Waters, who also did not attend Trump's inauguration, has been a staunch critic of the president in the early weeks of his administration.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has reportedly urged her Democratic colleagues to be on their best behavior during Trump's prime-time address.

"I think we have to deal with this in the utmost dignity. We cannot become them; we don't like what they did to our president," Pelosi said during the caucus meeting, according to Politico. "We cannot be out-classed by Donald Trump. That would be the worst of all outcomes."

Politico suggested Pelosi is hoping to avoid a moment similar to when Congressman Joe Wilson, R-S.C., shouted "You lie!" at President Barack Obama during an address to Congress in 2009.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

