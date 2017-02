Telecom Stocks Showing Significant Move To The Downside

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom stocks are seeing significant weakness in afternoon trading on Tuesday, as reflected by the 1.3 percent loss being posted by the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index.



Frontier Communications (FTR) has helped lead the sector lower, tumbling by 10.5 percent after reporting a wider than expected fourth quarter loss.

