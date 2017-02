Utilities Stocks Resume Recent Upward Trend

2:54p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Utilities stocks have moved higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, resuming a recent upward trend. The Dow Jones Utilities Average is climbing by 1.1 percent to its best intraday level in almost seven months.



Advertisement

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.